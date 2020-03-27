Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $85.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $149.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

