OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

OMF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

