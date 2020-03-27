Berenberg Bank Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 620

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 872.27 ($11.47).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 514.33 ($6.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 690.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.12. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.