Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.49 Million Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $86,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 406,735 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.