Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,466 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -209.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

