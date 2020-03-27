Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 444,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of American Airlines Group worth $86,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Cfra cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

