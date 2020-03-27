Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,472 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

