Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

SUM opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

