Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,348 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

