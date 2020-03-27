Bamco Inc. NY Has $75.25 Million Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,617 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $75,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 176.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.