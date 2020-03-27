Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,255 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

