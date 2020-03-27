Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WABCO were worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

