Archer Investment Corp Invests $569,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

