Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81, 22,573,272 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 43,154,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Specifically, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

