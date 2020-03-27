Pan American Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 706,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $14,586,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $71,214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $9,831,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

