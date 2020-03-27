Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,032 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Buckle worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Buckle by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BKE opened at $17.49 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

