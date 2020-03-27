Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.