AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,864 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Kosmos Energy worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,519,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $328.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.