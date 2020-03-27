Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,535,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 194,939 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AVK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $285,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

