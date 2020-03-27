Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 12,980 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.