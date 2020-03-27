Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

PAHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

