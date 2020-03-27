CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 222,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.