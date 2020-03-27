Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $53.47 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $76.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.