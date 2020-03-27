PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

