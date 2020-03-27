Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.