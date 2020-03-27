Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $26.54 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

