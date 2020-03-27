Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Stake Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Domtar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Domtar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 132,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

