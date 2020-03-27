Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $78,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $44.45 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

