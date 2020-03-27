Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 129,130 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $78,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $21.26 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

