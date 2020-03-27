Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,521,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 575,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 646,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 632,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $14.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.