Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.25. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.