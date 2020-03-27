Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,905 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 981.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GSK stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

