Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,266 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $82,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

