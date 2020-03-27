Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

NYSE AON opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

