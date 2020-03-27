ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of $561.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

