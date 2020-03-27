Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

