Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after buying an additional 410,087 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,333,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after buying an additional 119,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

