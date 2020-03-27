ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 444,195 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.