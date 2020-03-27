Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,045 Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after buying an additional 399,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $70,237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.