Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,866 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

