Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Black Knight worth $77,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

BKI stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

