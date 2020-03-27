Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $82,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 229,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $57.94 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

