John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

