Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,241,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 296,832 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 346,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,930,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

