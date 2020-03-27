Axa Sells 9,533 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

