Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,576 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

