AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

