CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,774,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

