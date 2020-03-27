Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 330,861 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $126,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,328 shares of company stock worth $4,030,768. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.