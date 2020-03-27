Citigroup Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $282,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CATO opened at $12.42 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Cato Corp
Citigroup Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Cato Corp
14,853 Shares in Geospace Technologies Co. Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
14,853 Shares in Geospace Technologies Co. Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc
Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $244,000 Position in Solar Capital Ltd.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $244,000 Position in Solar Capital Ltd.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $239,000 Investment in Envestnet Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $239,000 Investment in Envestnet Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 4,788 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 4,788 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report