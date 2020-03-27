Citigroup Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $282,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CATO opened at $12.42 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

